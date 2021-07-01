Investigators trying to figure out how fire started at North Side apartment pool house

San Antonio Fire Department has been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a pool house fire at a North Side apartment complex on Thursday.

The fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Blair at Bitters Apartments in the 400 block of West Bitters Road, not far from Highway 281.

Firefighters said the fire was in a small pool house inside the apartment complex. The fire did not spread to any of the residences.

Fire officials said the fire was put out quickly and without incident. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now working to determine the exact cause. A damage estimate was not given.