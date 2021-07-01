Poor radio communications hamper crews battling fire in Fair Oaks Ranch, chief says

Fire crews say the flames and smoke they found here in Fair Oaks Ranch weren't the only challenge. They say they had trouble communicating with each other.

SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews battling a fire in the garage of a home in Fair Oaks Ranch Thursday morning quickly found out the flames and smoke weren’t their only problems.

They say just being able to talk to each other about the fire was a challenge that they struggled to overcome.

“The only problem we had was communications. We could not get out here because of some dead spots, which has been a problem out here for years,” said Chief Robert H. Hardensteine with Leon Springs Fire, ESD #4.

Hardensteine said poor radio signals put the first crews that arrived before 9 a.m. at Northview Pass and Oakview Bend in harm’s way.

“They cannot hear you. Most of them come back out. We have to wait for face-to-face to find out what’s going on,” he said.

An attached garage and the car inside it were destroyed by the fire at Northview Pass and Oakview Bend. (KSAT 12 News)

The troubles, Hardensteine said, could lead to an unnecessary loss of property or even a loss of life.

KSAT12 reached out to a spokesman with Bexar County.

As of late Thursday morning, he had not responded.

In this case, there were no injuries and firefighters kept the fire from spreading into the attached home.

However, there was some smoke that spread inside and a small portion of the roof over the home appeared to have damage.

Hardensteine said it appeared the fire started in a car that was parked inside the garage, although the cause is still under investigation.