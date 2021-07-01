Puppies dumped on side of road near Dollar General in Poteet, officials say

A search is underway for a suspect accused of dumping several puppies on the side of the road near a Dollar General in Poteet, according to Atascosa County Animal Control.

POTEET, Texas – A search is underway for the person who dumped several puppies on the side of the road near a Dollar General in Poteet, according to Atascosa County Animal Control.

The puppies were left around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, on the side of the road on Texas Highway 16 and Stacey Road.

Animal Control officials said several people at the store saw the puppies get left behind, but the vehicle sped off before anyone could get a license plate number.

Not Cool.... These poor little puppies were dumped today around 10:30 am on the side of the road. They were left by the... Posted by Atascosa County Animal Control on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Chevy Tahoe/Suburban with dark-tinted windows, according to officials.

The puppies will be available for adoption Monday, July 5. Animal Control asks for anyone interested in adopting them should “call and place an adoption hold on them if you are interested in saving them.”

Anyone who recognizes the puppies or has any more information about the person or people who dumped them is urged to contact Atascosa County Animal Control at (830) 769-2341.

Ad

More on KSAT: