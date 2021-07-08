Organizers work to repair North Side Little League baseball field ruined by floods

SAN ANTONIO – The Northwest Little League is trying to get its baseball fields fixed after floodwaters tore it apart on Tuesday. The hope is to have it done by the start of the fall season, which is only a month away.

Three Little League players, ranging from 8 to 9 years old, had this to say about their washed-out field:

“I thought it was a dump. Me and my teammates were really hurt.”

“The field’s looking like a mess. It makes me feel really sad.”

“I’m, like, dang, how did all that rain do that much damage?”

The Northwest Little League is still trying to bounce back from the pandemic. The league president says they’re down about $20,000 from where they usually would be after a season.

This upcoming fall season, the league was expecting a big turnout with vaccinations rates higher and the pandemic slowing. But the recent severe weather is the latest blow to the league.

The organization hopes to have the field ready to play in a month for the fall season, which starts Aug. 7.

“I’ve been at the league for 25 years, and this is the worst damage I’ve ever seen out here. We had floods before the great flood of 1999, and it just took down two back little corners,” said David Hinebaugh, league president.

Ad

Floodwaters ripped the outfield fence out of the ground and dragged it to the in-field, where it was found when waters subsided. The underground dugouts were left with floodwaters up to the brim. Pumps had to be used to get the water out.

Wednesday wrapped up day two of all-day cleanup, and a lot more work still needs to be done. The league plans on having a mass community cleanup event Saturday at 9 a.m. and asks anyone who wants to help to please join.

Click here for more information about the cleanup event.