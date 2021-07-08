Cloudy icon
Local News

This is what Rockport looks like after recent flooding and heavy rains

Twitter users shared images, videos of flooding along Texas coast

Mary Claire Patton
, Digital Journalist

Street flooding, heavy rain spotted in Rockport
Street flooding, heavy rain spotted in Rockport (KPRC)

SAN ANTONIO – Pictures and video from Rockport show major flooding in the coastal city after heavy rainfall this week.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday by the National Weather Service and one man told KSAT’s sister station KPRC that it’s the most rainfall he’s seen since Hurricane Harvey.

KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey said the South Texas Coast isn’t done yet - it’s in for another round of rain on Thursday.

Some social media users took to Twitter to share videos and photos of the flooding in Rockport:

