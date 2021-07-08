This is what Rockport looks like after recent flooding and heavy rains

SAN ANTONIO – Pictures and video from Rockport show major flooding in the coastal city after heavy rainfall this week.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday by the National Weather Service and one man told KSAT’s sister station KPRC that it’s the most rainfall he’s seen since Hurricane Harvey.

KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey said the South Texas Coast isn’t done yet - it’s in for another round of rain on Thursday.

Some social media users took to Twitter to share videos and photos of the flooding in Rockport:

Rockport Flooding



The South Texas Coast is in for another round of heavy, flooding rains today as a no-name quasi-tropical low sits in South Texas. Radar indications that in the last two days, some have seen well over a foot of rainfall. Photos courtesy of KSAT Viewer Rick Lyssy pic.twitter.com/ntYENmUb36 — Sarah Spivey (@KSATSarahSpivey) July 8, 2021

Serious flooding in progress for Rockport, Texas. A flash flood emergency has been issued for this area. @NWSCorpus #txwx #flodding pic.twitter.com/8ScXHY3uJV — txwx⛈ (@NoahGomezwx) July 7, 2021

TAKE A LOOK: We made it to Rockport. Lots of water at the intersection of Broadway and 8th street. @KPRC2 @KPRC2Justin pic.twitter.com/yimPFo378H — Re'Chelle Turner (@KPRC2ReChelle) July 7, 2021

Almost in Rockport. This is what the roads look like on Highway 35. It hasn’t stopped raining since we left Bay City. @KPRC2Justin @KPRC2 #txwx pic.twitter.com/Y1WnSam12V — Re'Chelle Turner (@KPRC2ReChelle) July 7, 2021

Rockport has seen some very significant flooding in the past two days. This was taken by Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Tom Settles.

If you have photos or videos of flooding in your area, join the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers on Facebook and post them. https://t.co/xUQYwbw0n3 pic.twitter.com/31xxsTOfjX — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) July 7, 2021

Little bit of rain in Rockport, TX today… pic.twitter.com/MtfXv150c6 — Duke of Sublime (@defanta) July 7, 2021

