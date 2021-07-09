POLL: Burger Boy Arena, USAA Center? What San Antonio company should get naming-rights to Spurs arena?

SAN ANTONIO – By Fall 2022, AT&T will no longer be the naming-rights sponsor of the Spurs home arena, according to a report Friday from Front Office Sports.

AT&T decided not to renew its naming rights contract with the Spurs and also sold its 7% share of the team in the recent ownership shake-up that now involves billionaire Michael Dell, out of Austin, and global investment firm Sixth Street.

The telecommunications company has owned the naming-rights for the arena since 2002, so naturally there has been speculation about what company will take over for the Bexar County-owned arena. From familiar, big-name local companies to some off-the-wall and fun ideas, we’re letting you decide what the name of the arena should be next! Take our poll below. Don’t see the company you’d prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

