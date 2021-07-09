San Antonio firefighters find body in charred RV outside East Side home

Investigators at the scene of a fire on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 200 block of Readwell Drive on the East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responding to a travel trailer fire on the East Side Friday morning found the body of a man who was staying there.

The fire was reported at around 6:40 a.m. at a property in the 200 block of Readwell Drive, not far from the intersection of East Houston Street and South WW White Road.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said when firefighters arrived, they saw an RV on fire in the backyard of a residence.

The fire was knocked down and when the crew conducted a secondary search, they found the body of a man believed to be in his 60s.

The man had been staying in the trailer, which was completely destroyed by the fire. He was last seen at around 2 a.m. Friday, Hood said.

Arson and homicide investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No other structures were damaged.

The man has not been identified.

