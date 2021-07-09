Driver killed in vehicle crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead after he crashed his vehicle on Loop 410 on the city’s Southeast Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Loop 410 near South W.W. White Road.

According to police, the man was traveling in a pickup truck and drove off the bridge between the lanes of traffic on Loop 410, landing in the bottom of an overpass. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police did not say exactly why the crash occurred. The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.