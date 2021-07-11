What’s the scoop? Museum of Ice Cream coming to Austin this summer

Bethenny Frankel (founder of Skinnygirl cocktails and "Real Housewife of New York" star) makes sprinkle-angels during a recent visit to the Museum of Ice Cream's SoHo flagship.

AUSTIN – Ice cream lovers, rejoice! A new way to enjoy ice cream is coming to Austin this August.

The Museum of Ice Cream is an interactive installation that is “designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and through the universal power of ice cream.”

MOIC has locations in Singapore and New York, but it will soon add Austin to the list, making it the museum’s third location. According to its website, the Austin location’s first day of operation is set for Aug. 21.

The museum will be located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128 in the Domain area.

MOIC Austin will feature 12 multi-sensory installations where guests can interact, eat ice cream and take a swim. That’s right, you can swim in a giant pool of sprinkles to top off the whole experience.

Daytime tickets are available for all ages and nighttime tickets can be purchased as well. However, nighttime tickets are recommended for guests ages 16 and older.

Tickets start at $39 and must be purchased online.

You can learn more about the MOIC here.

