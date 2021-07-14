Man in critical condition after high-speed crash near downtown, police say

A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he crashed with another vehicle after running a red light near downtown.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he ran a red light and crashed with another vehicle at a high rate of speed near downtown.

The crash happened around 9 p.m., Tuesday, on Brazos Street and Guadalupe Street.

Police said the man, in his late 20s, was speeding and heading northbound on Brazos when he ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into an SUV heading westbound.

The man was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extracted by firefighters, according to officials. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

A 50-year-old woman that was traveling in the SUV was taken to University Hospital as a precaution, police said. She had no life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man isn’t facing any criminal charges at this time, but that could change pending further investigation. Speed was a factor in the crash.

