Man shot during argument at Northeast Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men at an apartment complex led to gunfire and a man being wounded late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the Chevy Chase Apartments & Townhomes in the 1400 block of NE Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man and a woman had broken up and the woman was moving out of the apartment. That’s when, police say, a 26-year-old man showed up to help her but the other man did not want her inside the apartment.

Police said the 26-year-old man brandished a rifle so the other man pulled out a handgun and shot the 26-year-old in the shoulder.

The 26-year-old fled to a friend’s apartment where he called for help, police said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. His name was not released.

SAPD did not say what, if any, charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.