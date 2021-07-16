Bexar County launches information campaign after mosquito trap sample tests positive for West Nile

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County public information officer Tom Peine says they received notification that a pool of mosquitoes collected in the area of Ferrysage Drive and FM 78 was sent for testing.

“We learned only yesterday that one of the samples we set up returned positive for West Nile,” Peine said.

Peine says with that information, the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management quickly took action to alert and educate residents on ways to prevent mosquitoes and standing water sources.

“We had crews from our public works department out here. They’ve been out here since about 3:30 this morning and began to fog the area. So immediately what we could do we kicked into gear right away,” Peine said.

The Bexar County Public Works superintendent Aaron Martinez says his pesticide crews have been actively fogging and targeting areas considered to be hot spots for mosquitoes.

“They also go ahead and trap mosquitoes, and that’s how this mosquito was found,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the fogging takes place on a weekly basis and that he encourages the public to take preventative measures.

“So we do encourage all residents to wear mosquito repellent, empty out all your standing water, because that’s where most mosquitoes breed. Wear repellent and just to be careful,” he said.