SAPD: Man in critical condition after motorcycle veers into opposite lanes, striking car

One man in critical condition after veering into opposite lane of traffic, hitting another vehicle, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he veered his motorcycle into the opposite lane of traffic and hit a car Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., on West Avenue and Pasadena.

Police said the man was on his motorcycle traveling southbound on West Avenue when he veered into the northbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

The man was wearing a helmet but suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to officers.

SAPD said the driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

West Avenue was shut for several hours but has since reopened.

Charges for the motorcyclist are still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

