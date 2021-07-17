Weekend road construction could cause some slowdowns

SAN ANTONIO – Work on projects old and new will continue this weekend.

Here are a few highlights:

The intersection of Alamo Ranch Parkway and Westwood Loop will be closed Friday night through Monday morning for bridge work. Crews are working on a project to improve traffic flow in the area and plan to add a new overpass bridge connecting westbound Alamo Ranch Parkway and Westwood Loop.

On Loop 1604, work crews will be installing signs this weekend between U.S. 281 and Stone Oak Parkway, so there will be alternating lane closures. Work on 1604 on the Northwest Side will resume on Sunday night, with lane closures for barrier setting and other construction work.

In Eastern Bexar County, travel on I-10 eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Woodlake Parkway to FM 1516 for repairs. The exit ramp to FM 1516 will also be closed.

And there’s more work on I-10 in Kendall County. TxDOT plans to close the existing outside lane of the westbound frontage road between Scenic Loop and the new U.S. 87 exit ramp. The change will begin Tuesday, weather permitting.

A complete list of lane closures and other project information can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.