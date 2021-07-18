Woman dead after crash with pickup truck on Highway 281 northbound, police say

A 69-year-old woman is dead after attempting to do a U-turn and colliding with a Toyota Tundra on Highway 281 northbound, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old woman is dead after attempting to do a U-turn and colliding with a Toyota Tundra on Highway 281 northbound, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon and prompted a road closure on 281 past the Hildebrand exit.

Police said it’s unclear why the woman tried to make a U-Turn when she approached Basse Road. She then began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when she crashed with a Toyota Tundra.

The woman had to be extracted from her vehicle with the Jaws of Life, according to police. She was taken to University Hospital, where she died from her injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra sustained minor injuries but was still taken to University Hospital.

Officials closed a portion of 281 northbound and traffic was backed up on the roadway for hours.

Screenshot of Highway 281 closure via Google Maps. (Google Maps)

According to Google Maps, there was an estimated 36-minute delay on the highway due to the road closure.

Ad

Further details on the crash are limited at this time.

More on KSAT:

WATCH: Double house fire, heavy smoke prompts large firefighter response on West Side