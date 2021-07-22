Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

Council member closely monitoring new flooding concerns from District 6 homeowners

Patty Santos, Reporter

Chandler Watson, Photojournalist

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

Tags: Weather, San Antonio, Flooding, district 6
Council member closely monitoring new flooding concerns from District 6 homeowners
Council member closely monitoring new flooding concerns from District 6 homeowners

SAN ANTONIO – Homeowners have been keeping a close eye on the rain following several flooding events this summer and bringing their concerns to their San Antonio City Council members.

Elenor Johnson, from the Great Northwest homeowners community in District 6, says water reached her calf when a downpour happened two weeks ago. Some of the homes nearby flooded.

“It was a nightmare,” she said. “It was very scary, traumatic, especially for my neighbor who’s now living in an RV cuz she has no place to live.”

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda says that the same downpour was a significant event for her district because it exposed new areas not prone to flooding. She wants to hear from constituents about the flooding they experienced so city staff can document the need to fund flood mitigation projects.

“The water is just rising, and there’s not a lot homeowners can do about it. They’re just watching it come in, to their doorstep and eventually into their home,” Cabello Havrda said. “The next best thing I can do is get the information, get funding, so it doesn’t happen again.”

For information on how to reach District 6, click here. To report flooding to district leaders in other areas of the city, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Chandler Watson is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Originally from the Houston area, he graduated from Texas State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s of science in Mass Communication. Chandler is no stranger to San Antonio, as he’s worked here for 3 years prior to joining KSAT. He’s excited to bring you the stories of our community!

email