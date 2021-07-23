42 people quarantined amid COVID-19 outbreak at San Antonio assisted living facility, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO – Forty-two people are now in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at a San Antonio assisted living facility, a management company for the facility confirms.

The positive cases were reported among 31 residents and 11 staff members last week at Heartis San Antonio Assisted Living and Memory Care on the far North Side.

All 31 residents are fully vaccinated; four staff members are fully vaccinated, three have their first doses and four have not been vaccinated, officials said.

In Bexar County, as of Wednesday, July 21, city COVID-19 records show the seven-day average of new cases is at 363.

Although the hospital stress locally is deemed “mild,” the city website also indicates that the risk level of contracting the virus is “worsening.”

Heartis San Antonio said it is testing all staff and residents weekly, and they are also conducting health screenings on a daily basis.

The first employees that tested positive for COVID-19 were “exhibiting symptoms at work and were immediately sent home,” according to officials.

All of those who tested positive for COVID-19 are out of the assisting living facility and were relocated to a nearby partnered facility, officials said.

“Our COVID-19 mitigation protocols go above and beyond federal CDC and Brexar County health department requirements for long-term care facilities. This includes daily health evaluations of staff, regular testing of all residents and staff, additional PPE resources, quarantined isolation rooms and paid leave for exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,” a management company for the facility said in a statement.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

