Knife attack on West Side man may be related to stolen gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a West Side man told them he was attacked with a knife by someone who accused him of stealing a gun.

They found the victim, who is in his 30s, outside his home in the 300 block of Alicia Avenue early Friday morning.

He told officers he was standing outside around 3 a.m. when another man walked up and accused him of stealing a gun that the suspect previously had hidden in a trash can in the area.

The victim told police he did not know the man who attacked him.

Police say he was stabbed multiple times in his arms and chest, and was in critical condition when he left in an ambulance.

The attacker ran away from the home.

Within an hour, though, officers had a suspect in custody.

They arrested a man who they found at a home just down the street.

Investigators also found a shoe in the middle of the street which they believe is tied to the case.

Just before they left the area, police towed away a vehicle that also appeared to be connected to the stabbing.