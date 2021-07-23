Man indicted for allegedly groping teens at Sonic restaurant in Castle Hills

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of groping teens while working at a Sonic restaurant in Castle Hills earlier this year has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Daniel Martinez, 23, is charged with indecency with a child by contact.

The indictment alleges Martinez “intentionally and knowingly engaged in sexual contact with three different female children younger than 17 years of age.”

According to a previous KSAT report, Martinez is one of two suspects accused of groping teens at the Sonic restaurant in April of this year.

Both Martinez and James Maxwell Crow, 27, who was also arrested for the same charge, were the teens’ supervisors at Sonic, officials said.

James Maxwell Crow, 27, was arrested in April on charges of indecency with a child. (KSAT)

According to court documents, both Martinez and Crow allegedly made “unwanted sexual advances toward at least three girls who are under the age of 17.”

The arrest affidavits said both suspects pushed up against the workers in a sexually suggestive way and groped them on numerous occasions.

All three alleged victims told police the unwanted touching began soon after they were hired and went on for months, according to a previous KSAT report. One of the victims said it began as far back as September of last year, the affidavit said.

Court records indicate a pre-trial hearing has been set for Crow on Aug. 11.

Indecency with a child by contact. is a second-degree felony that is punishable by two to 20 years in prison, and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

