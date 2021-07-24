This duct tape prom dress is giving us Fiesta fever... and its teen designer won $10K

This masterpiece of a prom dress, made entirely of duct tape, radiates Fiesta vibes and was created by teen Larissa Leon as part of The Duck Brand’s “Stuck at Prom” scholarship contest.

One glance at this dress and we’re already coming down with San Antonio Fiesta fever!

Leon used 47 rolls of duct tape and spent 163 hours making the fashion masterpiece, according to the company’s website. Earlier this week, Leon was announced as one of two winners of the contest, taking home $10,000 in scholarship cash for “Best Dress,” according to The Duck Brand.

According to the SA Current, Leon is from Houston, though she now resides in Washington State. However, she wanted to pay homage to her culture through this dress’s creation.

“I was inspired by the folklorico styled dresses that stem from both indigenous and Spanish practices,” Leon said in a statement. “The gown was designed to honor my culture, helping me pay homage to my roots, along with making a beautiful dress for prom that’s made out of Duct Tape, something that many of my friends and family thought to be impossible.”

The gown is adorned with various bright colors and a multitude of flowers. Leon told The Duck Brand that this project wasn’t her first with Duct Tape, as she’s always been fascinated with designing art projects.

“Since I was 5 years old I have always been fascinated with designing and creating. I remember spending numerous hours in my room crafting, sketching and designing many art projects. Designing things many people couldn’t believe a child can do. My mother was always amazed at my creativity and attention to detail I had at such a young age,” Leon said.

She made several things out of duct tape when she was younger, including toys, clothing, mermaid fins, hair accessories, wallet and her school backpack. However, this creation was undoubtedly her largest undertaking yet.

Congratulations on the win, Larissa!

