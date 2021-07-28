Teen arrested after Snapchat video shows her stealing necklace from dead man, BCSO says

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Bethany Martin, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft to a human corpse or grave. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who found a man’s body under a drainage ditch was seen stealing his necklace in a video shared on Snapchat, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Bethany Martin, 17, and a female friend discovered the man’s body near the intersection of Sunday Song and Charismatic in Southwest Bexar County on Monday morning.

Investigators said the girls first called a friend, who arrived and called authorities.

The man, 25, had hanged himself and had discoloration throughout his body, BCSO officials said. His death was ruled a suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies received footage from an anonymous person.

One video showed Martin and her friend near the man’s body, and another video showed Martin removing a chain and medallion from his neck, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girls in the video were recognized by a BCSO investigator as being witnesses at the scene.

The investigator interviewed Martin, who said her friend liked the necklace and pendant around the man’s neck.

She said she removed the jewelry from his body and then removed the medallion from the chain, the affidavit states. She said she gave the medallion to her friend and tossed the necklace into the grass.

The friend, who is not listed in Bexar County Jail records, told deputies that she recorded the incident on Snapchat.

She said she put the medallion on her own golden necklace because it “matched her fashion style,” the affidavit states.

The girl then gave the medallion to authorities, who returned it to the man’s next of kin.

Booking records with the Bexar County Jail show Martin was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft to a human corpse or grave. Her bond was set at $2,000 and she has since been released from jail, records show.

