Partly Cloudy icon
84º

Local News

San Antonio firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Northeast Side strip mall

Fire called in just before 9 a.m. in 4200 block of Centergate Street

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: fire, San Antonio, SAFD, Northeast Side
Centergate fire image.
Centergate fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a two-alarm fire on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. at a strip mall containing Hendrick Painting in the 4200 block of Centergate Street, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Loop 410.

At this time, not much information is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 36 fire units answered the call.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

email

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email