San Antonio firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Northeast Side strip mall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a two-alarm fire on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. at a strip mall containing Hendrick Painting in the 4200 block of Centergate Street, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Loop 410.

At this time, not much information is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 36 fire units answered the call.

