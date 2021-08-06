‘Closest I’ve felt to death’: YouTube diver who searched San Antonio, Comal rivers for treasures battles severe COVID case

YouTube diving sensation Brandon Jordan says he was near death after a battle with COVID-19 that landed him in the hospital.

Jordan is best known for his YouTube channel and social media series called “Jiggin’ With Jordan,” where he and his team search for treasure and valuables in some of the most beautiful rivers and bodies of water around the world.

Jordan recently dived and explored the waters of the San Antonio River near the River Walk and Comal River in New Braunfels, and called the adventures a great experience. In a recent interview, Jordan told KSAT-12 he enjoys diving into rivers in the South Texas area and plans to return.

He discussed those trips to the San Antonio and Comal rivers in the videos below.

WATCH: KSAT's RJ Marquez talks with YouTube sensation Brandon Jordan about diving into the River Walk to search for hidden treasures

WATCH: KSAT's RJ Marquez talks with YouTube sensation Brandon Jordan about diving into Comal River to search for hidden treasures

But any immediate diving plans or trips have been put on hold after Jordan announced on Instagram Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been battling a severe case of the virus.

Jordan wrote that “for the past few weeks I’ve been fighting for what felt like my life against this crazy sickness. It’s the closest I’ve ever felt to death and thanks to some trial medicine and the big man upstairs listening to all of my family’s prayers, I’m happy to say today I finally tested negative.”

Jordan apologized for the lack uploads on his YouTube channel and the silence on his social media platforms, writing he’s been “dealing with a monster.” He said he is slowly getting back to normal, but “barely made it.”

“Most people just lose their smell and I almost lost my lungs. Love you all. Stay safe out there homies,” Jordan posted.

You can check out more of Brandon Jordan’s videos here.