SAPD investigating after man is shot in leg on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot in the leg late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of Avenida Prima Street, not far from Thousand Oaks and Perrin Beitel Road on the city’s Northeast Side after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the victim told them he was shot in a random act of violence while he was driving near Eisenhauer Road, but officers found no signs of a crime scene. Investigators say they have questions about his story.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. His name was not released.