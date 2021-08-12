Authorities ID man fatally struck by pickup truck on Southwest Side street

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died after he was struck by a pickup truck on a Southwest Side street has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rugelio Zavala Torres, 65, died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash Tuesday night in the 5700 block of South Zarzamora Street, near Milvid Avenue, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9:20 p.m.

San Antonio police said the man was crossing South Zarzamora Street with a grocery cart to get to a convenience store.

A silver car traveling southbound on Zarzamora swerved to avoid hitting the man. The driver of a Ford F-150 that was traveling behind the silver car did not see Torres and was unable to avoid striking him, police said.

Both drivers stopped to render aid, police said. The driver of the truck was not intoxicated and was not speeding, police said. No charges are expected to be filed.

There is no crosswalk along the street and officers said this area is known for pedestrian accidents.

Ad

Read also: