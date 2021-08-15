Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Investigation underway after teen shot, killed in northern Atascosa County, sheriff says

Two other teens were arrested in connection to the 18-year-old’s death

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A homicide investigation is underway in northern Atascosa County after officials said a teen was fatally shot overnight. Two other teens were arrested in connection to his death, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

The shooting was reported to the sheriff’s office just before 6:00 a.m., Sunday.

Atascosa County Sheriff's Investigators and Deputies assisted by Texas Rangers are currently conducting a fatal shooting...

Posted by Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas on Sunday, August 15, 2021

The shooting happened among a group of teens, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old man, according to authorities.

Soward said two other teens are in custody following the incident and a weapon has been recovered.

No other information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

