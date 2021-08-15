Woman hit, killed by two vehicles while walking on SW Loop 410, SAPD says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was hit by two cars while walking in the lanes of SW Loop 410, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened in the 9300 block of SW Loop 410 at around 4:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officers were notified of a woman walking in the middle of SW Loop 410. As they were responding to the call, they received another call that the woman was hit by a vehicle.

On scene, police found that the woman was walking in the left lanes going southbound when she was hit by a driver. The driver stopped after he hit the woman.

A black SUV hit the woman again as she was lying in the road and continued driving southbound on 410, officers said.

Authorities are still working to identify the woman, as she had no ID on her at the time of the incident.

No charges are pending at this time.

