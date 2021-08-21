Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas – Just four days after testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday that he has received a negative test result for the virus.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, said he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms at the time of his diagnosis on Tuesday, and he’s been in isolation at the Governor’s Mansion.

On Saturday, Abbott said he credited his mild infection to his vaccination, but said he will remain in quarantine for the time being, despite his negative test result.

“I am now testing negative for Covid. I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott said in a statement. “I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.”

I am now testing negative for Covid. I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I... Posted by Greg Abbott on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Abbott said his wife, Cecilia Abbott, continues to test negative for the virus.

Just a day before the governor’s positive COVID-19 test result, he attended an indoor event in Collin County.

And just a few hours before his office announced he was positive, the governor shared images on Twitter, posing with Stevie Ray Vaughan’s brother and other family members.

Honor to meet with @JimmieVaughan—brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a legendary Texas musician in his own right.



Hope to catch your show in September at the @ErwinCenter. pic.twitter.com/QNv4K8JmhT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

We’ll bring more details to this story as they become available.

