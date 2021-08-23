Guadalupe County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics over next few weeks

SEGUIN, Texas – The Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office and the National Guard have teamed up to provide three COVID-19 vaccine clinics over next few weeks.

Following are the dates and times of the clinics, which will be administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Redwood Community Center, 2045 Spruce St. in San Marcos

Sept.1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78 in Schertz ( Emergency Management Office)

Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W Krezdorn St. in Seguin

No appointment is necessary and all shots are free.

Related Stories: