SeaWorld San Antonio announces ‘largest attraction of its kind in the world’

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is adding the “largest attraction of its kind in the world” to its thrills in the spring of 2022.

Tidal Surge, which is said to be the “world’s tallest and fastest screaming swing,” will open next year, SeaWorld officials announced on Monday.

Two pendulum-like swings will take riders up to 135 feet high at the speed of 68 miles per hour.

“Riders’ legs will dangle and hang as they soar over the waterski lake and take in the beautiful views of the park while reaching multiple negative G moments before plunging back towards the earth,” according to a news release.

Tidal Surge will open at SeaWorld San Antonio in spring 2022. (SeaWorld San Antonio)

