Man wounded in exchange of gunfire outside Sugar’s strip club, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating following a shooting outside a North Side strip club early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to Sugar’s strip club in the 2700 block of NW Loop 410 not far from Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man had walked out of the back door of the strip club and was walking to his car when he saw three men roughhousing in the parking lot. That’s when, police say, the man told the men to keep that away from him and one of the men instead pulled out a gun and fired.

Police said the man pulled out his own gun and returned fire, hitting one of the men twice in shoulder. He then ducked behind a vehicle for cover. The wounded man ran to a nearby retail store where called for help, police said.

SAPD said everyone involved in the shooting was detained while everything gets sorted out. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Investigators did not say what charges are expected to filed.

