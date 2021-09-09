Woman hospitalized after rollover crash on far North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver was hospitalized after she crashed her vehicle on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. on Loop 1604 near Rogers Ranch, in between Huebner Road and Northwest Military Highway.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason lost control of her vehicle and went off the road, hitting a wall and then rolling the vehicle over.

Police said the driver was taken to University Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her name and age were not released.

SAPD said witnesses told officers they saw a black sedan drive away eastbound on Loop 1604, but it is unclear if the vehicle was involved. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.