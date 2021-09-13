Cloudy icon
Pre-K 4 SA campus closed Monday following vandalism to several classrooms

Police find intruder inside building in 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Pre-K 4 SA campus sign in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road.
Pre-K 4 SA campus sign in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Vandalism to several classrooms prompted the closure of a Pre-K 4 SA campus Monday.

A Pre-K 4 SA spokesperson said when staff showed up to the campus in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road around 6 a.m., they discovered the building’s alarms were activated.

They called 911 and when crews from the police and fire departments arrived, they found an intruder inside one of the buildings. The person was taken into custody.

The spokesperson said significant damage was done to several classrooms and other common rooms on campus.

The campus will re-open on Tuesday.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

