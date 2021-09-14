Chris Perez says he has ‘amicably resolved’ yearslong legal battle with Selena’s family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – After spending years entangled in legal disputes, Selena’s widower and her family are reconciling, Chris Perez announced on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the rock star said he “amicably resolved” his legal dispute with the Quintanilla family, which first began in 2016.

Good news! I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family. Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena. — Chris Perez (@ChrisPerezNow) September 14, 2021

Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, sued Perez over a TV deal based on Perez’s memoir, “To Selena, With Love.” Quintanilla alleged that the series would violate an agreement Perez signed following Selena’s death that kept Quintanilla in charge of Selena’s image and likeness.

In 2017, Perez countersued, claiming he was taken advantage of by Quintanilla during a vulnerable time when he was still grieving over the loss of Selena, who was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995.

The lawsuit appeared to strain the relationship between Perez and Selena’s family. Perez was left off of the Fiesta De La Flor lineup in 2017, though officials said that was a decision made before the legal battle began. The concert was put on by the city of Corpus Christi and the Quintanilla family to honor the Tejano superstar’s legacy. Perez was the headlining act during the inaugural show in 2016.

The litigation continued for years until Sept. 8, when a civil district court judge in Nueces County signed a proposed order dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning the claims cannot be brought up again.

Now, Perez said the issues are behind them, and that he plans to “work together” with the Quintanilla family to honor Selena’s legacy.

