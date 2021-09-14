Employee information potentially compromised after cyberattack, NEISD officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District has sent out approximately 5,000 notifications to current and former employees after a cyberattack compromised personal information, according to district officials.

NEISD officials said an employee who handles wire transfers in the payroll department had their email hacked at the end of August.

The hacker tried to change the bank where money was being wired, but the district’s systems realized something was wrong, officials said.

NEISD said it was able to shut down the hacker without money being transferred. However, the employee who was hacked had access to other employees’ personal information.

NEISD alerted staff as a precautionary measure as they had no way of knowing whether the hacker had accessed that personal information, officials said.

