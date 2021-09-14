NEISD middle school student arrested for online threats against school

SAN ANTONIO – A student at Tex Hill Middle School is facing criminal charges after posting a threat against the school on Instagram, according to officials with the North East Independent School District.

In a letter to parents, the school’s principal said the student was arrested and charged with making felony terrorist threats.

The student’s threat followed another threat also posted against the school on Instagram. The principal said the person who made the initial threat was identified as a former NEISD student who now lives out of state. That person could also be facing charges as well.

“The investigation continues – but the most important thing to know is that the people responsible have been identified and police and the FBI have determined that the threatening posts were not credible. Authorities believe the posts were meant as a way to cause panic and disruption and for the people responsible to gain attention,” said Principal Charles Reininger Jr. in the letter.

