‘Michael Myers’ spotted on Texas beach during Tropical Storm Nicholas

GALVESTON, Texas – A man dressed up as Michael Myers was spotted walking along a Texas beach during Tropical Storm Nicholas this week.

Turns out it was a Galveston attorney by the name of Mark Metzger who was taking a stroll Monday as rain and high winds hit the area.

According to the Galveston County Daily News, Galveston police responded to the area after receiving phone calls about a man walking along the beach with what appeared to be a bloody knife.

Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion told the Daily News that Metzger was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

The attorney has since spoken out on social media and told ABC 13 that he’s pulled pranks like this before.

“I’ve been pulling this stuff for awhile... back in Harvey I surfed in a business suit,” Metzger said. “I bring a string of unicorn floats around the [Galveston] Strand when it floods, so all the kids that are up in the buildings - they can’t go anywhere or do anything - you know it brings them some joy.”

Metzger posted an update to his personal Facebook page Monday saying “bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor is 100% what I’m about.”

He said he’s “still fuzzy” about what exactly is illegal about pulling the prank but plans to continue his shenanigans as long as he’s making people smile.

