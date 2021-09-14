Photos and videos show damage along Texas coast from Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Debris and damaged road construction are left after Tropical Storm Nicholas moved through the area on September 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it made landfall late Monday evening, but is gradually weakening as it moves towards the Northeast. Nicholas is projected to become a tropical depression by tomorrow. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall early Tuesday morning along the Texas coast before being downgraded to a tropical storm soon after.

Nicholas has dumped rain on the Houston area and other parts of Texas as it heads towards Louisiana which has already seen devastating flooding this year.

KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne took a trip to the coast in the Storm Chaser to cover Tropical Storm Nicholas’ and has been sharing photos and videos of the storm’s aftermath.

Nicolas produced wind damage, storm surge, and heavy rainfall along Coastal Texas. Find the full breakdown on Nicholas from the KSAT Weather Authority here.

Here are photos and videos of Tropical Storm Nicholas as it made landfall along the Texas coast:

Winds are picking up in Port O’ Connor, with a gust near 50 mph reported here. We expect storm surge to get larger over the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/8jtXVaTPkc — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) September 13, 2021

6:15p Port O Connor: Winds seemed to have picked up a little more. A local weather station reported a 68 mph gust. Storm surge has also gotten worse. pic.twitter.com/NDtSMZ5S2K — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) September 13, 2021

7:30p: Still getting powerful winds here in Port O Connor. Seeing some damage a decent storm surge, despite it being low tide. pic.twitter.com/pDQkhBJGhB — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) September 14, 2021

GALVESTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: Celbing Diaz is engulfed by a wave while fishing ahead of the Tropical Storm Nicholas on September 13, 2021 in Galveston, Texas. A hurricane watch is in effect as Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall later this evening. Parts of the Texas Gulf Coast, southwestern Louisiana, and Mexico may see up to 20 inches of rain with Nicholas bringing life-threatening storm surges, isolated tornadoes and projected tropical-storm winds of up to 115 miles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Incredible colors despite the tropical storm force conditions! #tsnicholas pic.twitter.com/L0B4W656eU — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) September 14, 2021

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Dallas Baines, 77, disposes of fallen tree branches after Tropical Storm Nicholas moved through the area on September 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. "I've got no power, so I thought I might as well get out and get some cleaning done. There hasn't been much flooding in this area since Harvey," said Baines when asked about the Tropical Storm Nicholas. Nicholas strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it made landfall late Monday evening, but is gradually weakening as it moves towards the Northeast. Nicholas is projected to become a tropical depression by tomorrow. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Nicholas is the 14th-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

To keep up with the latest weather forecast, you can download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

