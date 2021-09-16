Several residents displaced after fire breaks out at NW Side apartment complex overnight

SAN ANTONIO – Several residents at a Northwest Side apartment complex had to evacuate their homes after their building caught on fire early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. at the Oak Creek Apartments in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road, not far from Wurzbach Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy flames showing from the back overhang of the building.

Fire officials said seven units of the building as well as the leasing office were damaged by the fire. Four units had severe fire damage, while the others sustained heavy smoke damage. All seven units had residents inside, who did make it safely out, firefighters said.

A tenant who lives at the building said some residents, including a 73-year-old man, had to jump from their balconies because there was heavy fire right outside their doors.

The SAFD said one person was checked out for smoke inhalation at the scene, but was determined to be OK. The official cause of the fire is not currently known.

Ad

A tenant of the building told KSAT12 that they believe the fire started after two men were arguing outside one of the apartments, when someone threw a Molotov cocktail. A San Antonio fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.