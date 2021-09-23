Alamo to unveil painting that expands Spanish-Texas collection

FILE - The facade of Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo in 2018. The former Franciscan mission was the site of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836 during Texas' war for independence from Mexico where Texian defenders were defeated by Mexican troops under General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo and the Jose Miguel Arciniega Descendants Society will unveil a new art piece in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

David Baisden’s “Alamo de Parras” oil painting portrays Jose Miguel Arciniega, a military explorer and legislator; Joseph Gregorio Arciniega, a Spanish-American patriot; and Florentine Felipe Arciniega, according to the Alamo.

"Alamo de Parras" by David Baisden, 2016 (David Baisden/José Miguel Arciniega Descendants Society)

They are shown dressed in full uniform in front of the Alamo, which helps tell a portion of The Alamo’s history from 1803-1835.

“The Alamo is honored to receive this gift that will expand our collection concerning the history of Spanish Texas,” Kristi Nichols, Director of Archaeology, Collections, and Historical Research at the Alamo Trust, Inc., said in a release. “The Second Flying Company of San Carlos de Parras de Alamo is an important group that should be recognized for converting the old mission into a fort, establishing the first hospital in Texas, and ultimately leading to the site being called The Alamo.”

The original painting was commissioned by Donna De Leon, president of JMADS in 2016. It was is given in memory of the Mounted Lancers of the Second Flying Company of San Carlos de Parras de Alamo 1803-1805, “Protectors of the Alamo and Texas.”

De Leon wrote in a Facebook post that she was inspired to create the painting after years of learning about Jose Miguel Arciniega.

“I learned the Arciniega trio were mounted lancers for King Carlos III and I asked David Baisden to paint them standing proud in front of the Alamo, in their uniforms and weaponry, according to the 1772 Royal Presidio Regulations,” she said. “The Spaniards would write their physical description in case they deserted.”

The Alamo will unveil the gift to the Alamo Collection at 10 a.m. Friday.

