Here are some ways to celebrate the fall season around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Fall is officially here and it happened to arrive with a nice little cool front. 🍃

Wednesday was the September Equinox and the first day of the new season and with Halloween on the horizon there’s a lot to look forward.

Here’s a list of some of those fall things (and a few winter ones for good measure):

Cooler Weather - Welcome back to the 60s! We might not be here all day long but the mornings have cooled down a bit from the dog days of summer. Check out the latest forecast here.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes - This beverage has a cult following. Love it or hate it - it’s pumpkin spice season.

Halloween - Halloween decorations are for sale at most retailers and Spirit stores are open. Haunted attractions in San Antonio, are starting to open and this year there’s a new one at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Holiday Decorating - Some people already have their houses decorated for Halloween while others start gearing up for Thanksgiving in October. (We all know someone who puts up their Christmas tree before Thanksgiving.)

Pumpkin Patches - Pumpkin patches are a fall tradition that make for great social distancing and family outings. This map shows you where to find pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area.

Dia de Muertos - This holiday honors deceased loved ones and has roots in the indigenous cultures of Mexico and the Catholic faith. It’s celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. One of the largest Día de los Muertos festivals in the United States is returning this year after a hiatus due to COVID-19, and it is taking place in downtown San Antonio.

Thanksgiving - This year Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 25. The national holiday is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday in November. And if you’re a fan of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - don’t worry it’s still on.

River Walk Lights - These aren’t usually up until the end of November but it’s still a magical time of year to check out the San Antonio River Walk. You can learn more about the back story of the lights and what squirrels have to do with them here. 🐿

Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza - No matter what religion, if any, you are a part of, it’s hard to deny something about the holiday season in December feels magical. From movies to hot chocolate to lights - there’s nothing quite like it.

