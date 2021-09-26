‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ to join search for Brian Laundrie, reports say

North Port, Florida – Duane Lee Chapman, otherwise known as ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’, is joining the search to find Gabby Petito’s boyfriend.

According to The New York Post, Chapman went down to the home of Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida and knocked on their door, but received no answer.

Chapman said he’s received hundreds of tips saying that 23-year-old Laundrie is somewhere in the Appalachian Trail where he had camped before, The Post reports.

“[Petito’s] friend Rose [Davis] said she was 100% sure and more that because of his past, being there for two months at a time that she said, ‘I’m telling you right now that’s where he headed,’” Chapman told The Post.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she didn’t respond to calls and texts for several days. Her body was discovered last Sunday in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Her death was ruled a homicide but medical examiners haven’t disclosed how she died, pending further autopsy results.

Laundrie has been deemed as the only person of interest in this case.

On Thursday, federal officials in Wyoming charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota area of Florida.

Chapman told The Post that he does not believe that Laundrie is there. His goal is to find Laundrie’s “starting point” entrance into the Appalachian Trail.

“I want anyone with information on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts to call me at 833-TELLDOG,” he said. Chapman said he will work with authorities but the caller’s information will remain confidential.

Dog the Bounty Hunter told The Post he promised to catch Brian Laundrie before his 24th birthday on Nov. 18.

