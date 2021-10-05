Metzger Middle School locked down after shots fired near campus; police search for suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The sound of gunshots on the Northeast Side Tuesday morning forced a full lockdown at a middle school and a perimeter lockdown at two elementary schools in the area, Judson ISD officials said.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies and Judson ISD police were called to the 7400 block of Binz Engleman for reports of a shooting close to the middle school just before 9 a.m.

A spokesperson with BCSO said after deputies arrived on the scene, there were additional gunshots heard north of the campus.

“The middle school is on a full lockdown as authorities continue to investigate. For additional security and precaution two of our elementary schools, Escondido ES and Woodlake ES have been placed on a perimeter lockdown,” said Judson ISD Chief Communications Officer Nicole Taguinod.

After a thorough search of the campus, the full lockdown was lifted at the middle school, but a perimeter lockdown remains, which means students are permitted to move around inside the building but may not enter or exit right now.

Police and deputies are searching a nearby neighborhood for the suspect.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the shootings.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.

