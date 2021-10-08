‘Mission Thanksgiving’ canceled for second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns, officials say

Soldiers in training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, or MEDCoE, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas await link-up with a host Family for Mission Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019 (prior to COVID conditions).

SAN ANTONIO – For the second year in a row, the “Mission Thanksgiving” event for Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Sam Houston is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The program involves San Antonio community members opening their homes to provide home-cooked Thanksgiving meals for soldiers in medical training. However, officials announced Friday that the event and public participation have been canceled due to concerns of community spread of the virus.

“We were really looking forward to inviting the community back this year,” said Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, the MEDCoE commanding general, in a release. “Unfortunately, the risk of COVID-19 spread for our trainees is still at an unacceptable level.”

Mission Thanksgiving has been a tradition at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston for more than 20 years, according to officials. Although this year’s event has been cut, community members can still tune in to MEDCoE social media to watch unit-hosted festivities.

Ad

You can learn more about the program at the Mission Thanksgiving webpage here.

More on KSAT:

‘Mission Thanksgiving’ canceled, Fort Sam Houston officials say