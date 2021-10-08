Road work on East Side will prompt some detours for drivers this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on Loop 410 on the East Side will have to deal with some lane closures and detours this weekend. Beginning Friday at 7 p.m., there will be alternating lane closures southbound between Binz-Engleman Road and I-10 for pavement work.

The southbound exit ramp to W.W. White Road and southbound entrance ramp at Binz-Engleman will also be closed. Drivers who need to exit at W.W. White can use the Binz-Engleman ramp. Drivers on Binz-Engleman who want to get on SB Loop 410 can stay on the access road and then use the entrance ramp at W.W. White.

The left lane of Loop 410 southbound will also be closed on Saturday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Houston Street and Rigsby Avenue for guard rail repairs.

There will be more bridge work on the Finesilver Curve downtown overnight Sunday. One lane on I-35 southbound to I-10 westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Weeknight alternating main lane and frontage road closures continue on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road (SH 16) and I-10 for barrier installation. One lane of travel will be open at all times.

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

