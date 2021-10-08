This map of fall foliage will help you plan your Texas road trip

SAN ANTONIO – Autumn is here, but the fall foliage? Not so much.

Central Texas is known to be behind the curve when it comes to brilliant fall foliage displays, but a map by SmokyMountains.com says it’ll be here, eventually.

The Hill Country should expect to see “minimal” foliage by Oct. 18, followed by “patchy” in time for Halloween.

The map shows the “near peak” prediction on Nov. 8 and the “peak” season on Nov. 15. In areas of West Texas, it’ll be “past peak” season by that time.

SmokyMountains.com, which is a travel website, says the map was made to help travelers plan their vacations.

“While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year,” the website says.

Travelers heading to Texas State Parks may want to plan ahead, as some of the most popular destinations typically sell out quickly for overnight camping or day use.

Ad

To reserve a spot at a Texas State Park, click here.

Last year, the Texas Parks and Wildlife posted images of fall foliage from places like Daingerfield State Park, southwest of Texarkana, and Lost Maples State Natural Area in Vanderpool.

So, are you wondering where to head as peak foliage season approaches? Here are some of the Texas state parks where fall foliage is common.

Garner State Park, Concan: About 90 miles from San Antonio

Lost Maples State Natural Area, near Vanderpool: About 100 miles from San Antonio

Palmetto State Park, Gonzales: About 70 miles from San Antonio

Devil’s River State Natural Area, new Del Rio: About 215 miles from San Antonio

Inks Lake State Park, Burnet: About 100 miles from San Antonio

Colorado Bend State Park, Bend: About 146 miles from San Antonio

South Llano River State Park, Junction: About 120 miles from San Antonio

Lake Somerville State Park, Somerville: About 150 miles from San Antonio

Daingerfield State Park, northeast of Tyler: About 380 miles from San Antonio

Caddo Lake State Park: northeast of Tyler: About 370 miles from San Antonio

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park, north of Tyler: About 370 miles from San Antonio

Ray Roberts Lake State Park, north of Dallas-Fort Worth: About 320 miles from San Antonio

Sheldon Lake State Park, Houston: About 210 miles from San Antonio

Read also: