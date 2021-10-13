Feds announce investigation into five Texas juvenile facilities

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it has opened a statewide investigation into the conditions of five Texas juvenile correctional facilities.

The announcement didn’t list any specific allegations that have been brought against the Texas Juvenile Justice Department-run facilities, or what might have triggered the investigation.

According to the feds, the investigation will examine whether the state is providing children at the facilities “reasonable protection from physical and sexual abuse by staff and other residents.”

Investigators are also looking into excessive use of chemical restraints, excessive use of isolation and whether the state provides adequate mental health care.

“Too often children held in juvenile detention facilities are subject to abuse and mistreatment, and deprived of their constitutional rights,” said assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke.

The Justice Department said in the release that no conclusions have been reached in regards to any allegations.

The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA) and the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, according to the Justice Department.

Both statutes give federal investigators the authority to “investigate systemic violations of the rights of young people in juvenile correctional facilities.”

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the department via phone at 1-866-432-0438 or by email at TX.Juveniles@usdoj.gov.

