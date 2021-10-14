Texas Roadhouse, Bubba’s 33 offer tuition reimbursement for employees

A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SAN ANTONIO – Employees at Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 who are pursuing a college degree will have access to tuition reimbursement, the chains announced Wednesday.

The reimbursement will cover up to $5,250 in annual tuition for employees working 30 hours or more weekly, according to a news release.

The staff member must maintain a “C” average in their courses.

“Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 offer rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience,” the release says. “The restaurants believe in putting people first and promoting from within. The company encourages ‘Roadies’ to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and opportunities for advancement.”

The chains are rolling out the program as companies struggle to hire and retain employees.

According to the Associated Press, hiring in the United States has slowed in the past two months, even as places have posted a near-record number of open jobs.

