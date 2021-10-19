San Antonio ISD complying with Texas Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccine mandate

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District board decided to ease off any push to require a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees for now.

In mid-August, the board adopted a policy that would have required all staff members to be vaccinated by last Friday. The district reports nearly 90% of its staff is vaccinated.

SAISD has been in a full-fledged court battle with the Texas governor and state attorney general over whether it’s legal to mandate vaccines for its staff. Last week, the Texas Supreme Court stopped the mandate until it reviewed the petition.

The governor also signed an executive order that bans any private company from requiring workers to get a vaccine last week.

District leaders say they’re going to continue on their mission to educate their community on the need for the vaccine.

The district is also making plans to welcome back students who have been learning remotely as leaders see the COVID-19 numbers drop and know that more parents will feel comfortable sending those kids back to the classroom.

SAISD and the state are expected to head back to court in January.