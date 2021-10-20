Leon Valley police searching for person who killed man in vacant lot

SAN ANTONIO – Leon Valley police are searching for the person responsible for the death of a 60-year-old man in September.
The victim, Michael Lee Isley, was found with a gunshot wound at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at a vacant lot in the 7200 block of Bandera Road, not far from Eckhert Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Crime Stoppers report states that a man was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle around the time a gunshot was heard.
Anyone with information about the assailant is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Read also: