Mostly Cloudy icon
80º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Leon Valley police searching for person who killed man in vacant lot

Michael Lee Isley was found fatally shot on Sept. 19 on Bandera Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Leon Valley, Crime Stoppers
Michael Lee Isley (left) was gunned down on Sept. 12, 2021, and a person accused of killing him (right) fled the area on bicycle.
Michael Lee Isley (left) was gunned down on Sept. 12, 2021, and a person accused of killing him (right) fled the area on bicycle. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – Leon Valley police are searching for the person responsible for the death of a 60-year-old man in September.

The victim, Michael Lee Isley, was found with a gunshot wound at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at a vacant lot in the 7200 block of Bandera Road, not far from Eckhert Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Crime Stoppers report states that a man was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle around the time a gunshot was heard.

Anyone with information about the assailant is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter